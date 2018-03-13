Yet another blizzard buries storm-battered parts of Northeast

BOSTON — A nor’easter that could bring blizzard conditions and nearly 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England quickly intensified Tuesday morning, covering highways with snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the entire coast of Maine, New Hampshire and most of Massachusetts. The rest of New England was under a winter storm warning, and a winter weather advisory blanketed most of New York and parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Wind gusts near 70 mph were reported on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Although the latest storm wasn’t expected to knock out power to as many power customers as last week’s nor’easter did, because the snow is lighter and fluffier, more than 237,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power Tuesday afternoon.

The storm was expected to last through most of Tuesday, disrupting road and air travel. Amtrak said it would restore most service between Boston and New York City on Wednesday.

The blizzard warning predicts sustained winds of greater than 35 mph, along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston and eastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, could get a foot and a half of snow, with less to the west of the city.

