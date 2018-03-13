U.K. gave Putin a midnight deadline to explain spy attack. What's next?

Police officers walk past the Russian embassy in London, . Peter Nicholls / Reuters

A British “Magnitsky amendment” — named after the Moscow lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was killed in Russian custody in 2009 — could be included in a bill currently passing through the U.K. Parliament.

Perhaps in anticipation of these measures, Britain’s envoy to Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, according to

the country’s state-run TASS news agency.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country would only cooperate with the investigation if it receives samples of the nerve agent at the center of the case.

Moscow’s requests to see samples of the nerve agent have been turned down, which Lavrov called a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

He went on to insist that Russia is “not to blame” for the poisoning.

World Cup boycott

Several lawmakers have even raised the prospect of boycotting the soccer World Cup, which is being held in Russia this summer.

The Daily Mail newspaper asked on its Tuesday front page: “How can we go to Putin’s World Cup now?”

This would send shockwaves through soccer-crazy England and would be the first time its national team did not journey to the tournament since failing to qualify for the U.S.-hosted competition in 1994.

The Russian foreign ministry has seized on soccer as being the motive behind Britain’s laying the blame at its door.

“The British,” it said in a statement, are “unable to forgive Russia for winning the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a fair fight.”

However, some feel that this move would gain little traction beyond generating some outraged headlines.

“This is merely symbolic, domestically unpopular and unlikely to be emulated by others,” according to Chatham House. “At most, it would be a temporary embarrassment for Russia with no lasting effects.”

The think tank backed a boycott by senior ministers and royalty, but concluded that “there is little gain, and no long-term cost, in not sending the England team.”