MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are now facing felony murder charges in the death of 20-year-old Kennan Guice.

Bibb County grand jurors indicted Demarcus Colson, Deangelo Davis, and Markeysia Milligan in the December 18th shooting.

It happened at the Cobblestone Square Apartments on Riley Avenue. That’s near Vineville Avenue in Macon.

Investigators say Guice died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The three suspects are also facing three counts of aggravated assault.