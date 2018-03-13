Package Bombs Leave Austin On Edge

(NBC News) Austin, Texas is on edge after two bombs that looked like packages exploded Monday.

One explosion killed a teenage boy. Police now say Monday’s blasts are connected to a third less than two weeks ago.

The first blast happened just before 7:00 Monday morning when a resident took a package from the front porch inside a home. A 17-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured.

Then, just before Noon, another package and another explosion at the home of a 75-year-old woman who was severely injured.

The pair of explosions come after a similar incident on March 2 when a package exploded on the porch of an Austin home and claimed the life of Anthony House.

Investigators say someone quietly placed all three packages on the doorsteps.

“At this point we don’t know yet why this is happening or what they motivation is,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Authorities are urging residents to be cautious about what they find at their front door.

