Macon Flea Market burglary suspects arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in custody after police say they attempted to rob the Macon Flea Market on Eisenhower Pkwy.

Just after midnight Tuesday, deputies responded to a call of someone trying to enter the building. When they arrived, the deputies noticed two suspects running from the rear entrance of the neighboring Alexandria Ballroom.

The first suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Don Winsor, was caught after a brief foot chase. The second suspect, 28-year-old Thomas Williamson, was found in a parked vehicle behind a nearby Taco Bell.

Reports say the suspects had broken into the Alexandria Ballroom, and were attempting to cut through the wall into the Macon Flea Market.

Winsor is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal damage to property, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of tools for commission of a crime.

Williamson is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and second degree burglary.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.