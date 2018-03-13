Macon-Bibb Coroner raises money to cremate homeless man hit by car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is raising money to have 75 year old Arthur Pinish cremated. Pinish was hit by a car on Gray Highway and died at the hospital on Sunday. Pinish’s family has not been located.

Coroner Jones says he is bypassing Family and Children Services and is trying to get the body cremated. Jones and his wife have made the first donation. If you would like to donate, all checks and money orders should be made out to Hart’s Mortuary but mail them to the coroner’s office.

The office is located at 111 Third St. Macon, Georgia 31201.