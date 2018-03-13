Georgia’s “stocking strangler” rejects last meal; to be executed Thursday

UPDATE (3/13/2018): Carlton Gary declined to request a last meal ahead of his execution Thursday. Gary, who was sentenced to death for the murders of three women, will be executed by lethal injection around 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

For his last meal, Gary will receive the institutional tray of grilled hamburger,

hot dog, white beans, coleslaw, and a grape drink.

ATLANTA (AP) – A man known as the “stocking strangler,” who was convicted of raping and choking to death three women four decades ago, is set for execution next month in Georgia.

Carlton Gary was convicted in 1986 on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday that the 67-year-old inmate is scheduled to die March 15.

From September 1977 to April 1978, nine women over age 55 were attacked in their homes in Columbus. Most were choked with stockings and seven died. Gary was only charged in three, but prosecutors believe he also carried out the other attacks.

Gary’s lawyers say he’s innocent, that the wrong man was arrested.