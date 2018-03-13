Dr. Rahul Vangala stops by 41Today to talks about Allergy season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Dr. Rahul Vangala from the Allergy & Asthma Center of Middle Georgia, Inc. said allergy season could give people a lot of people problems. Experts say about 50 million people in the United States struggle with some type of allergy. Dr. Vangala said people around Middle Georgia often struggle with serious allergy problems because of the amount of pollen in the air. Dr. Vangala talks about allergy symptoms, diagnosis and treatments. Watch his interview that aired on 41Today with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.