Critics of Trump's border wall shout opposition from Tijuana

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 44, says he was deported from the U.S. to Mexico and has no plans on returning as long as Trump is president. Dennis Romero

- Advertisement -

Sanchez lamented what he described as a lost sense of bi-national friendship that prevailed before the 2016 presidential election. A good portion of this city of 1.6 million was built on cross-border commerce, and the results are everywhere, from the city’s giant Costco to the massive, high-tech television and auto-part factories that line the border.

The road east of Tijuana takes visitors by a gleaming new Ford/Lincoln dealership, and, in the nightlife area known as Zona Norte, there’s an outpost of the American Deja Vu gentlemen’s clubs.

Putting a wall between the United States and so much of its products, Sanchez says, just isn’t good business. “If you want to be neighbors,” he says, “we’re supposed to love one another.”