California's top prosecutor emerges as Trump nemesis

By
NBCnews
-
0

Attorney General Xavier Becerra relishes his fight with President Donald Trump. Max Whittaker

Sworn in as the state of California’s top lawyer four days after Trump’s inauguration, the 12-term Democratic congressman from Los Angeles has become the president’s legal nemesis. His California Department of Justice has gone to court 28 times against the Trump administration, winning most of the preliminary hands in what promises to be a protracted, high-stakes game.

The disputes involve a variety of topics: the deportation of undocumented immigrants, the enforcement of auto fuel-efficiency standards, the proposed expansion of oil drilling off the California coast, and the construction of Trump’s cherished border wall, prototypes of which the president inspected Tuesday on his first visit to California since taking office.

Trump lost the state by more than 4 million votes in 2016, and Becerra joined in the wide disdain heaped on the visitor, chiding Trump for building “medieval walls [that] might keep you safe from knights on horses,” but do nothing to protect modern-day Americans.

To contrast himself with the president, Becerra stood in front of an array of assault rifles Tuesday at a news conference in Los Angeles, lauding a California program that has seized more than 13,000 weapons over five years from felons and others outlawed from possessing them. He compared that with Trump’s quickly abandoned pledge to enhance at least some gun controls following last month’s shooting at a Florida high school. ”While in D.C. they talk,” Becerra said, “in California, we act.”

In the 60-year-old attorney general, Trump, 71, could not have drawn a more apt nemesis: The chief executive born to power and luxury squares off against the son of blue-collar Mexican immigrants. Where Trump is unbridled, Becerra reins his words tightly. Where Trump’s personal life has been tabloid fodder, Becerra’s family life would be at home in a church circular. Trump has trouble waiting for colleagues, while Becerra often defers, particularly to California’s sometimes bombastic resistor-in-chief, Gov. Jerry Brown.

Brown last week lashed out at the “circus” that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions

created coming to California, from a White House “full of liars,” to challenge state laws the Trump administration says prevent the capture of undocumented immigrants. Becerra stood a few paces away, smiling wanly at Brown, like an amused nephew watching over his rambunctious uncle.

Legal experts say they expect the struggle between the Trump administration and leaders in California and other liberal states to be protracted, with neither side having a clear advantage. They see no small irony in the fact that the Golden State and others are now invoking states’ rights and the 10th Amendment to rein in what they see as an overreaching federal government — co-opting arguments that conservatives used over many decades to block school desegregation, same-sex marriage and other liberal imperatives.

Said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California, Berkeley, “In one sense, this is federalism turned on its head from what we have seen through much of our history.”

Becerra is as surprised as anyone to have emerged as Trump’s chief interlocutor. The Sacramento native graduated from Stanford and Stanford Law School and worked his way from the California Assembly to a seat in Congress, representing the heart of Los Angeles. He’d climbed to the No. 4 leadership spot among House Democrats, high enough up that he was mentioned as a long-shot pick to be Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016 and a likely appointee in a Clinton Cabinet.

But Trump’s victory blocked any obvious path to advancement for Becerra. He was mulling a bid to become the top Democrat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee when a call came from Brown, whom he barely knew. Brown wondered if Becerra would consider becoming attorney general, to replace Kamala Harris, who had won a seat in the U.S. Senate. “It was unexpected,” Becerra recently recalled, before a long pause. “Very unexpected,” then another pause. “Really unexpected.”

Image: Xavier Becerra

