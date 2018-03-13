Bibb Deputies looking for woman with mental disabilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies need your help finding a woman who was last seen just over a week ago in Macon.

Deputies say Mellow Walker suffers from bi-polar and schizophrenic depression and could be a danger to herself or to others.

Walker was last seen Monday, March 5th, at her home located on Houston Avenue in South Macon.

Deputies say she is known for leaving her home, but only for a couple days at a time.

Walker is usually in the area of Houston Avenue and Downtown Macon.

If you can help deputies, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.