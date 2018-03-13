MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With effects of the Parkland, Florida school massacre still looming, The Bibb County School District is taking action and installing metal detectors at schools starting with Westside High School.

“I’m very concerned of my student’s safety out of school but I want to make sure they’re safe in school,” said Westside High School Principal Julia Daniely.

When it comes to the possible threat of weapons in her building, she’s all for ‘doing the most’ as her students would say.

“I do the most for them. I don’t want to go to another funeral, I don’t want to bury anymore kids. I want them to go through this life and have longevity in life so it is my role as their leader to protect life,” she told 41NBC.

With permission from the school district, she’s taking a proactive approach to protecting life by installing metal detectors at Westside.

“When students arrive in the morning they will go through metal detectors at all the entrances for students,” said Risk Management Director David Gowan.

It’s a part of a pilot program to bring back the feeling of safety at school after several recent threats to schools right here in Middle Georgia.

“I’m very concerned with the heightened issues of violence in schools and just knowing what’s happening in our current community,” Daniely said.

It’s one less anxiety students will have to worry about on top of tests and quizzes.

“As part of our strategic plan we want to provide a safe learning environment for them because we do feel like students learn better when they do feel safe in their schools,” Gowan added.

Random searches of students is also a part of the pilot program.

Searches will be conducted by school administrators with resources officers there just in case they find anything alarming.

The district already owns several metal detectors that are used during large sporting events like basketball games and tournaments.

So they aren’t buying new ones–just re-purposing what they already have.