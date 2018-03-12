Winner of $560M Powerball can stay anonymous, judge rules

A customer departs Reeds Ferry Market convenience store on Jan. 7, 2018, in Merrimack, N.H. A lone Powerball ticket sold at the convenience store matched all six numbers. Steven Senne / AP file

- Advertisement -

Temple found that the commission’s argument that revealing her name to ensure the public she’s a “bona fide” lottery participant and “real” winner was not persuasive, because a trustee claiming a prize on someone’s behalf is certainly not a “bona fide” participant or a “real” winner.

“While we were expecting a different outcome and believed the state had a strong argument, we respect the court’s decision,” Charlie McIntyre, commission executive director, said in a statement. “That said, we will consult with the Attorney General’s office to determine appropriate next steps regarding the case.”

Last week, the commission handed over $264 million — the amount left after taxes were deducted — to the woman’s lawyers. They said she would give $150,000 to Girls Inc. and $33,000 apiece to three chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger in the state. It is the first of what her lawyers said would be donations over the years of between $25 million to $50 million during her lifetime.