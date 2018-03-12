Strong winds follow cold front Monday, Wind Advisory issued for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Wind Advisory for all counties in Middle Georgia until 7 p.m. today.

Sustained winds will range from 15-25 mph, though gusts could get as high as 35 mph.

Strong winds will make driving difficult and could cause tree limbs to fall.

As a cold front clears out of Middle Georgia, cooler and drier air will surge south. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50’s through Wednesday.

High pressure will build up across the southeast, leaving sunshine in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will return to the 70’s this weekend, but the chance for rain will slowly increase, too.

