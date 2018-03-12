Wheelchair-Bound Student Jumps to New Heights

(NBC NEWS) A young boy with a disability is proving that there are few things you can’t accomplish if you set your mind to it.

Using determination, and the help of a caring teacher, eight-year-old Jorgy is jumping to new heights.

The Lion King-loving kid hasn’t always been the center of attention, especially in Lauren Watts’ PE class, where everyone except Jorgy was jumping rope.

“Jorgy looked at me and told me he was watching all the other kids and he said ‘I really do want to jump rope like all the other kids.’ I knew I just had to make it happen,” said Watts.

Jorgy’s dream became reality when Watts posted a video on Facebook, showing him jumping rope down the hallways. The video has been viewed thousands of times, earning him a new nickname: Jump-roping Jorgy.

“I just thought people would be inspired, and it really did, it worked. It’s like a magic spell,” said Jorgy.

Jorgy admits that he loves the attention and hopes his time on camera will result in a movie role.

