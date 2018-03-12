What is Novichok, nerve agent at center of ex-spy poisoning?

Emergency workers in biohazard protective suits at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, England, on Saturday. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP – Getty Images

And because at least one of them is a powder, not a gas or a vapor, contamination “would be harder to detect with normal chemical warfare detection means,” said Daniel Kaszeta, managing director of Strongpoint Security Ltd., a weapons and defense consultancy in London.

“They were specifically developed to evade the West/NATO’s detection capabilities and foil intelligence collection efforts,” Kaszeta, a former security specialist with the U.S. Secret Service’s Technical Security Division and Chemical/Biological Countermeasures Branch, said in a

long series of posts on Twitter.

The Soviet Union and then Russia “went to great lengths to keep the programme secret at a point when the USSR had already agreed in principle to chemical arms control,” Kaszeta said.

“Their existence is a political embarrassment.”