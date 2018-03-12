Victim Confronts Drunk Driver in Court

(NBC NEWS) A Texas woman who lost her husband and unborn child in a drunk driving crash gave an emotional statement in court Friday, calling the driver a “monster.”

“I’m sure you and I have both wished that it was you that day instead of them,” said Kristian Guerrero.

- Advertisement -

Before Guerrero’s comments, a Hays County jury sentenced 22-year-old Shana Elliot to 10 years probation for one count of intoxication assault, seven years in prison for one count of intoxication manslaughter, and another seven years in prison for a second count of intoxication manslaughter.

Elliot took the stand Thursday, saying “I’m guilty.” She admitted to being drunk and said she should not have been driving the evening of August 2, 2016 after a day of tubing on the San Marcos River.

The judge will decide whether the two prison sentences will be served concurrently or consecutively.

Related Article: Gunman had ties to Texas church

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ImT634