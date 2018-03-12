Triple whammy: Third nor'easter in 10 days looms

Bo Carneal runs along a snowy pathway in Fishburn Park in Roanoke, Virginia, on Monday. Heather Rousseau / The Roanoke Times via AP

Meanwhile, strong winds have the potential to wreak havoc again in New England, bringing down already weathered trees and power lines.

In Rhode Island, which activated its Emergency Operations Center on Monday night, “driving will be tremendously difficult in the morning,” Peter Gaynor, the state’s emergency management director, told

NBC affiliate WJAR of Providence.

Last week’s nor’easter dropped as much as 2 feet of snow in some parts and

cut electricity to more than 1 million people. At least two deaths were attributed to the storm. Meanwhile, coastal towns in Massachusetts are still recovering from devastating flooding from the first nor’easter on March 2, when at least nine people died.

Before the snow arrives, crews in Scituate, Massachusetts, raced during Monday’s dry weather to get repair work done on the the coastal town’s sea wall, which was damaged in the first storm.

“We’re doing cleanup,” Kevin Cafferty, the town’s public works director, told

NBC Boston. “It’s a great day to do cleanup.”

Nor’easters typically begin as low-pressure storms with winds that blow northeast to southwest. They might form from September to April, carrying rain or snow and creating coastal flooding.

And the fact that spring is looming doesn’t mean another nor’easter is out of the question, said Roth of the National Weather Service.

In April 2007, a particularly

nasty nor’easter formed, raking the Carolinas to New England, killing at least 18 people, nearly canceling the Boston marathon and plunging tens of thousands into darkness.