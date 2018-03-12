Teacher Suspended For Racial Slurs

(NBC NEWS) A Florida middle school teacher accused of using the “n-word” in front of students last October will no longer be allowed inside classrooms for the rest of the 2017-2018 school year, according to a letter written by Duval County Public Schools’ superintendent.

David Swinyar is accused of using the “n-word” in conversation or using it when referring to a student, a district investigative report states. It also states he told students, they were dumb and that “You should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it.”

He is currently suspended without pay over the incident. After, “he will be reassigned to an appropriate district position with no contact with students for the remainder of the year,” wrote Dr. Patricia Willis to school board members.

Willis announced Swinyar’s contract with the school district expires June 30 and that they’ll consider whether or not they want to renew it in May.

“His mentality hasn’t changed because he was suspended,” said a father of a student. “He spoke his mind, he spoke his truth and he didn’t think it was going to get out.”

