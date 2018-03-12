Psychologist killed by troubled vet was 'Halley's Comet' of daughters

Jennifer Gonzalez, third from left. Courtesy The Pathway Home

And yet, Shushereba said, Gonzales made room for him, too.

“In my line of work, I talk to people all day long. In her line of work, she listens to people all day long,” Shushereba, who works in sales at a Napa vineyard, said, pausing to take a deep breath. “As soon as I got home from work the first thing she’d ask me is how my day was. She wanted to listen to me. Because she cared.”

Holding up a cellphone, Shushereba showed a photo of them near a bridge in Venice.

“Looks at this smile,” he said, his eyes reddening. “Look at how positive she was … fills the room with light and love.”

Asked how Gonzales would want to be remembered, her father said “she would be uncomfortable with us just sitting and talking about her here.”

“What I think she would want us to tell you is something that would create awareness of this problem,” he said. “We’ve been in wars since the post-9/11 period. … What she would want me to tell you is that those men and women have seen horrific things.”

Mike Gonzales called his girl “the

Halley’s Comet of great daughters.”

“She was truly a gift,” he said. “She would also say, ‘Dad, shut up.'”

Almaguer reported from Napa, Siemaszko from New York City.

CORRECTION (March 12, 2018, 10:30 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the last name one of the victims and her father. They are Jennifer and Mike Gonzales, not Gonzalez