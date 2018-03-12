Police in Portland Try to Catch Tire Thieves

(NBC NEWS) Police in Portland, Oregon are trying to figure out who’s stealing tires and rims off parked cars.

In the last two months, at least four people have reported such incidents.

- Advertisement -

In all cases, the tires and rims were stolen overnight, and the cars were left on blocks.

Experts say a good alarm system and locking lug nuts can help, but Becca Krum says she had locking lug nuts on her wheels, and it still didn’t help.

The thieves left the lug nuts behind.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FwAhNq