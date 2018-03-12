New shopping center coming to Bass Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A shopping center could be up and running on Bass Road just in time for Christmas shopping next year.

Berkley Development, along with Sembler Florida Inc., is purchasing about 27 acres from Fickling and Company on 1625 Bass Road. The development plans to build a shopping center near Starcadia Circle.

Berkley and Sembler presented plans to the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission Monday afternoon to move forward with the project.

Both entities previously met with the commission before and made changes to its original plans. In Monday’s presentation, the commission still had concerns about the parking and landscaping plans.

“We want something that this town can sustain for a long period of time.” – Kamal Azar, P& Z Chair @41NBC pic.twitter.com/fX8AS3s7Vr — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) March 12, 2018

The commission later approved that the company move forward with the plans, only if developers plan to meet with Planning and Zoning staff to make adjustments to the parking and landscaping concepts.