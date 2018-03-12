Middle Georgia Food Bank receives $168,000 grant from Tyson foods

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is getting a whole lot of protein added to its diet.

On Monday, Food bank staff announced they received a $168,000 grant from Tyson foods that would go toward a new mobile food pantry.

Executive Director David Griffin says they’re hoping to increase efforts toward helping low income communities–specifically Dooly County with this project.

“It’s always a big deal when with an area that’s high in poverty and they’re looking for nutritious foods high in protein. So what Tyson is doing is really benefiting those families and individuals in our service area,” he told 41NBC.

The mobile food pantry will allow the food bank to deliver more food than before with space for two additional pallets on the new truck.