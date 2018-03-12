Mercer women earn No. 13 seed, will face No. 4 Georgia in round one

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer women’s basketball team will meet Georgia in Athens in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears earned the No. 13 seed for their first tournament appearance and will play the No. 4 seed Bulldogs for the second time this season. Georgia won the first meeting 72-54 back in November, one of Mercer’s two losses.

The Southern Conference regular season and tournament champions gathered Monday at Hawkins Arena for a Selection Show watch party.

Coach Susie Gardner, who played for Georgia under coach Andy Landers, might have been the happiest person in the building.

“I was really, really shocked but thrilled,” she said. “Not because we’re playing Georgia again so much, but I wanted our fans to be able to travel with our team, because we travel so well, and they’re such amazing Mercer fans and I wanted them to be able to drive up the road. This is an amazing season that we’ve already had (and it) just keeps getting better.”

The game is this Saturday in Athens. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. It will air on ESPN2.