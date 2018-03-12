Bowden Golf Course General Manager Brandon Doles is ready to listen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Brandon Doles is the General Manager at the Bowden Golf Course in Macon. Tonight he is set to meet with golfers and people in the community. He will be asking for input as he continues to reshape the historic golf course one dollar at a time. Macon-Bibb has put him in charge of spending about 340 thousand dollars in SPLOST money. His goal is to make improvements that will boost attendance at the golf course. Doles has ambitious goals for the legendary golf course. Check out his full interview from 41Today with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.