UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly crash in Macon

Update: The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Arthur Pinish of New York.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon man struck by a car on an on-ramp to I-16 on Friday night was declared dead by Coroner Leon Jones on Sunday evening around 6:00.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the man was running across the on-ramp off Gray Hwy. and Emery Hwy. when a man in a car struck him. The car was traveling from Emery Hwy. onto the ramp when the man ran in front of the car, according to investigators.

The accident is under investigation. Jones says this is the fourth pedestrian fatality this year.