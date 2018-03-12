Chopper pilot declared engine failure moments before fatal NYC crash

From top left, Brian McDaniel, Trevor Cadigan, Daniel Thompson, Tristan Hill and Carla Vallejos Blanco. City of Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, Facebook

Tristan Hill, 29, and a 29-year-old Argentine tourist, Carla Vallejos Blanco, died in the crash, NBC New York reported. Daniel Thompson, a 34-year-old singer and president of the non-profit Young New Yorkers’ Chorus, was also among the dead, according to an official with the group, as were two 26-year-old friends from Texas, Trevor Cadigan and Brian McDaniel.

Until recently, Cadigan had worked as an intern with the news site Business Insider, which in a statement described him as a “smart, talented, and ambitious young journalist.”

McDaniel was a firefighter in Dallas who’d gone to high school with Cadigan and was in New York visiting him over the weekend,

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

In a brief video posted on Cadigan’s Instagram account, the pair can be seen sitting in the chopper as it appears to lift off. As Cadigan grins widely into the camera, he angles his phone to show McDaniel sitting just behind him. He smiles, holds up his thumb and sticks out his tongue.

The post has since been removed.