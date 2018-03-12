Cherry Blossom organizers highlight new events this year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Pinkest Party on Earth starts in just a few days and organizers say this year’s International Cherry Blossom Festival you won’t want to miss.

With more than 100 events on the schedule, marketing coordinator Hannah Moore says the 36th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival will be its biggest yet.

“We’re so excited for the Pinkest Party on Earth to kick off this weekend and we’ve all been waiting a year for this,” she said.

A year for staple Cherry Blossom events like the pink pancake breakfast, fashion show street party and more to make a return.

“We know that we’re going to have all these fun events like the festival at Central City Park with the rides, the food, all of the entertainment. We’re going to have the food truck frenzy back. We have all of our sanctioned events with our community partners that are community events,” Moore continued.

That along with a few you’ve probably never seen before like watching it rain Easter eggs.

“The Easter egg hunt…We’ll have that at Middle Georgia State University 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on the 24th and it’s gonna be amazing. We’re dropping 10,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter in partnership with the Middle Georgia State school of aviation so we’re really excited about that,” she explained.

And of course you can’t forget the day time specials on tickets.

“Every day there’s going to be a ride special so it’s not just on the weekend or on the week days anymore. Every single day we’re making it affordable for families to come to the festival at Central City Park with just a $5 admission for adults and kids 10 and under are free,” Moore told 41NBC.

The countdown starts now and the festival is fast approaching.

Right now crews are working to set up carnival rides inside Central City Park. Moore says there’s so much more to look forward to.

For a full list of all the events check out the Cherry Blossom Festival’s official website here.