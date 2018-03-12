Austin on edge after spate of package bombs kills two

Isaac Machado hides behind his hat against his mother, Delores, outside the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, Texas, on Monday. Sergio Flores / Reuters

“We don’t want everyone to start freaking out,” she said. “I feel like South by Southwest has done a better job over the years of handling those things.”

Jessica Stratton, who was attending the festival, said she saw TV reports about the bombings. “It seemed to be a non-festival-related incident, so I instantly relaxed,” she said.

SXSW ratcheted up security four years ago after a driver plowed through a barricade and mowed down festival-goers, killing four of them.

The three blasts happened in different parts of east Austin, and House’s death was initially investigated as suspicious, Manley said. It’s now officially a homicide, he said.

The FBI and investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting Austin police, said Special Agent Michelle Lee of the FBI’s San Antonio office.

Abbruzzese reported from Austin. Siemaszko reported from New York City.