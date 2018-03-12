At least 50 killed in Nepal passenger plane crash

Bashanta Bohara, a survivor of the crash, is treated at the Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu. Narendra Shrestha / EPA

Haran Saran was at the hospital hoping for news about his nephew, a medical student.

“He’s not on the list of injured people,” said Saran, who did not want to give his nephew’s name. “We still have hope that there has been some mistake on the list, or he is in some other hospital.”

US-Bangla spokesman Kamrul Islam said the plane was carrying 32 passengers from Bangladesh, 33 from Nepal and one each from China and the Maldives. He did not provide the nationalities of the four crew members.

US-Bangla operates Boeing 737-800 and smaller Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400 planes.

The full-service airline is based in Dhaka and flies to several domestic and international destinations. The parent company, part of US-Bangla Group, is involved in sectors that include real estate, education and agriculture.

Kathmandu’s airport has been the site of several deadly crashes. In September 2012, a Sita Air turboprop plane carrying trekkers to Mount Everest hit a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 19 on board.