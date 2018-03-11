Centerville Police find drugs and weapon during routine traffic stop

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is behind bars after police in Centerville say they found several illegal drugs in his possession during a routine traffic stop.

Centerville Police Officer Jon Simpson and his K-9 “Bono”, pulled Sebastian Carson over for an equipment violation on Elberta Road.

That’s when he noticed Carson trying to stuff a book bag under his driver’s seat in what seemed to be an attempt to hide it.

Then while he was talking with the driver, he noticed the smell of illegal drugs and then searched the car. Inside the book bag, Simpson found 5.8 ounces of marijuana, 20.5 grams of cocaine, 13.4 Grams of methamphetamine, 388 tablets of ecstasy or MDMA, and two digital scales.

He also found a stolen handgun along with $4,500. Police traced the stolen gun back to an entering auto that happened in Houston County.

Carson was taken into custody and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance/MDMA, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of drug related objects.