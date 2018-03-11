Teachers look to West Virginia strike in making labor demands

Edmond school counselor Wendy Joseph, left, cheers with other supporters of the teacher pay raise during a rally at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Feb. 12, 2018. Sue Ogrocki / AP file

- Advertisement -

Oklahoma teachers, meanwhile, are organizing with state employees. They are all considering a possible strike if they and their support staff don’t receive pay raises and schools’ operational budgets aren’t increased. Organizers say more money is necessary if the education profession is to survive.

“Our members are emboldened by what happened in West Virginia and we’re receiving a lot of support from our brother and sister teachers there,” said Doug Folks, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Education Association.

Currently 95 school districts in Oklahoma have shortened the school week to four days because the districts do not have enough funding to keep the schools operating. Meanwhile, since 2008, Oklahoma has lost 2,000 teachers and gained approximately 50,000 students. Class sizes have continued to increase ever since.

Teachers told the state legislature that they have until April 1 to propose a fix to the education system. Oklahoma currently has some of the lowest paid teachers in the nation, according to the National Education Association. Mississippi and South Dakota are the only states with worse teacher salaries.

“Our people are angry and frustrated and feel like there’s no other choice than to walk out,” Folk said. “The legislature has to do something.”

The momentum in teacher labor movements is growing in other states as well. A union representative in Idaho told NBC News that union officials had noted an uptick in interest in the wake of the West Virginia teacher’s strike.

Educators in Colorado, which the NEA ranks 46th in the country for teacher pay, are beginning to stir as well.

“What happened in West Virginia absolutely has inspired our members — and teachers in general in Colorado — to start to advocate and think about what’s best for our kids,” said Sarah Hamilton, executive director of the American Federation of Teachers in Colorado.

“Pay is a big piece of that, but we also have a huge teachers’ shortage in Colorado. It’s sometimes hard for people who work in the school system to actually live within the school system.”