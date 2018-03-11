Railroad deaths in the United States reach 10-year high

Freight trains wait on railroad tracks with the city skyline in the distance on May 15, 2015 in New Orleans. Mario Tama / Getty Images file

“Hopping trains gives you this really fierce sense of independence,” she said.

But now with a few years separating her from her last ride, Hayes noted that while freight hopping is increasingly prevalent, “a giant hunk of steel moving at high speeds” is clearly very dangerous.

“I think a lot of the injuries and deaths result from people taking rides common sense would tell someone are unsafe,” Hayes said. “Also getting on or off trains moving at high speeds and alcohol.”

Whatever the reason, experts say the decade-high mark in deaths is alarming and something must be done to combat the problem.

The CRS study concluded that “there is no dedicated program devoted to rail trespass prevention analogous” to those dedicated to rail crossing deaths, a one-time major killer that education programs have helped drastically decrease.

But a National Transportation Safety Board forum on rail trespassing in 2015 found that a similar tactic would not work because they still needed to conduct further research to understand to the target audience for those education programs.

As no one has tackled the issue, Congress plans to take up this year. The House Appropriations Committee asked the FRA to consider a new national strategy to prevent trespassing. The federal agencies deadline to provide a new strategy is “no later than August 1, 2018.”

“It’s hard for me to speculate why this has been such a stubborn safety issue,” said Snipe. “But we continue to develop new programs that will hopefully address it.”