Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000

Residents fly dove-shape balloons to mourn victims of the 2011 tsunami and earthquake disaster at Natori in Miyagi prefecture on March 11, 2018. Jiji Press / AFP – Getty Images

Prince Akishino, the second son of Japanese Emperor Akihito, expressed hope that the tsunami would raise awareness and help prevent or mitigate damage from future natural disasters.

“It is my earnest hope … that we hand down the knowledge to future generations in order to protect many people from the dangers of disasters,” he said.

Separately, several hundred people observed a moment of silence and made offerings at an altar set up in Hibiya Park in central Tokyo.

Cleaning up the still-radioactive Fukushima nuclear plant site remains a daunting challenge that is expected to take 30 to 40 years.