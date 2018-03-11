Bannon tells French far-right party 'let them call you racist' as it seeks rebrand

French far-right Front National leader Marine Le Pen is kissed by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen during the 15th congress of the party, in Lyon, central France on Nov. 30, 2014. Laurent Cipriani / AP, file

He was stripped of that title Sunday as 79 percent of members who participated in a vote approved new party statutes that included abolishing his position.

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen was re-elected to a new term as president as she was the only candidate for the post.

She also wants to revive her own fortunes by changing the name of the party. The new moniker, if approved by members during a mail-in vote, will mark the ultimate break with Le Pen’s father, who has called the idea a betrayal.

Le Pen said the changes amount to a “cultural revolution” so the reshaped party can “implant itself, create alliances and govern.”

“We’re at a turning point … don’t bury us,” she said in an interview with France’s Le Figaro newspaper published Friday.

The changes pave the way for a younger leadership circle to emerge, even if the party’s ideological foundation remains unchanged: nationalist, identity-driven, anti-European Union, according to Jean-Yves Camus, an expert on the far-right.

An election next year for members of the European Union’s lawmaking arm will be the National Front’s first chance to test its rebranding strategy. It won more seats in the European Parliament than any other French party in 2014.

However, Le Pen’s credibility is among the potential obstacles to a possible far-right comeback: An annual poll published this week by the Kantar-Sofres-One Point firm showed Le Pen scoring lower on numerous questions.