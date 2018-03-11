Back to the future: How China returned to one-man rule

Souvenirs with portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Chinese leader Mao Zedong are displayed at a souvenir shop in Beijing, China. Roman Pilipey / EPA

From the outset, Xi was compared to Mao because of the personality cult that was building around him. He moved to restore the core beliefs of the Communist Party and made them interchangeable with his own. At the last Congress, the party voted to change the constitution to enshrine “Xi Jinping Thought” as a guiding ideology, a distinction previously only afforded to Deng and Mao.

“In most countries, democratic ones included, leaders who serve more than 10 years get into trouble,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at University of London. “There is a shelf life of sorts, and an issue of power corruption, even if you are being held to account. In a country like China, power corruption could go even further.”

Despite the profound geopolitical implications, most governments chose to ignore the original announcement two weeks ago; the U.S. refused to criticize it.

“I believe that’s a decision for China to make about what’s best for their country,” White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, told reporters. She added that term limits were something President Donald Trump “supports here in the United States,” but said it is up to China to decide for itself.

The apparent lack of international concern, or reluctance to express it, is troubling for Chinese liberals who count on outside pressure to promote change.

Under Xi’s grip, the atmosphere for domestic political dissent has been squeezed of oxygen. Critics routinely disappear into the murky world of security detention, or appear in forced confessions across state media from which Xi has openly demanded absolute loyalty.

“Xi is not a Deng Xiaoping figure,” said Tsang of the SOAS China Institute. “He is not loved and admired. He is feared.”

Predictably, Chinese state media is trumpeting Xi’s move. The Global Times, a party-run English language tabloid, claimed “all Chinese people” supported the stability it would bring to China’s future; another newspaper claimed the decision would “ensure people live happier lives.”

State broadcaster CCTV posted an article to its popular WeChat account that declared: “Under the leadership of Xi, Chinese people have stepped into the promising new era!”

It is also a new era fraught with profound risk and guarantees little beyond the unfettered rule of the man who may well be president for life.