At least two dead after helicopter crash in New York City

Emergency responders on the scene after a helicopter crashed into the East River in New York on Sunday. Tuan-Lung Wang / EPA

- Advertisement -

The pilot freed himself and was taken to a hospital in “OK” condition, Nigron added.

The cause of the crash, which occurred at about 7 p.m. north of Roosevelt Island between Queens and Manhattan, remained unclear.

The chopper, which was operated by Liberty Helicopters, was being used for a photo shoot, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. A message left with the New York City-based company seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Video that captured the incident showed the chopper landing in the water with its rotor blades still spinning. Moments later, the aircraft had turned sideways.

Nigron described removing the passengers from the chopper as “one of the most difficult parts” of the search and rescue operation.

Everyone but the pilot was “tightly harnessed,” he said. “Theses harnesses had to be cut and removed in order to get them off this helicopter, which was upside down at the time and completely submerged.”

That water was 50 feet deep, below 40 degrees and moving at 4 mph, he added.

“It took a while for the divers to get the people out,” Nigron said.