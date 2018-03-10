What's new at the Geneva Auto Show: A Croatian hypercar, an electric Porsche, and more

Aston Martin hinted its reborn Lagonda brand will offer only zero-emissions vehicles.

Even seemingly conventional vehicles are getting into the battery act. One of the three Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door variants adopts a hybrid drivetrain, and Bentley introduced a new plug-in version of its massive Bentayga sport-utility vehicle.

Going electric is going to be critical, industry officials and analysts agree, if car makers are going to continue to meet consumer demand for ever more powerful products, as well as the ongoing shift from conventional passenger cars to SUVs and crossover-utility vehicles.

China, now the world’s largest auto market, rolled out strict new emissions rules late last year requiring a sharp increase in zero-emissions vehicles — and it may ban internal combustion-powered models entirely. Norway and India have already begun phasing out gas and diesel vehicles, and

France, Britain and even Germany are considering similar rules — as is California, one of the world’s largest markets for luxury and performance automobiles. Paris and London are also considering bans in their city centers.

The good news is that battery technology is progressing faster than expected. Prices are falling, range is increasing, and charging times are speeding up. Porsche is looking at well over 300 miles for the Mission E while new charging technology could all but “refill” its batteries in 20 minutes.

That said, sales of electrified vehicles still haven’t made much of a dent in the global market, so manufacturers are hoping that events like the Geneva Motor Show will start to charge up potential buyers.