Victims of veterans home shooting remembered as selfless

Dr. Jennifer Golick Courtesy Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services

Golick was a therapist at The Pathway Home. Shelley Tantau, who had been friends with Golick for 20 years, described her as “gracious and sassy and intelligent and — she was badass.”

“Jenn like the other two women who were killed yesterday had dedicated her life — her career — to not just helping others, but helping people who were truly on the edge,” she told NBC News.

“Yesterday, a young man who was suffering unspeakably acted out in a way we all find horrific, but it was out of a disease.”

Tantau, who also works in health care as a critical care nurse, said she hopes their deaths will shine a greater focus on violence against healthcare providers.

Before joining Pathway, Golick worked as a therapist at Muir Woods Adolescent & Family Services, a residential care program for adolescent boys.

A former patient, Zach, told NBC News he credits Golick with saving his life, adding “without her help I would not be where I am now.”

“I was going down the wrong path and I have no idea where I would have been … if Jenn hadn’t stepped in.”

Even in the midst of a hostage situation, the 15-year-old said he was certain Golick was more focused on taking care of her patient than herself.

“Even in the situation, where it came down to her life on the line, I think she was still paying more attention to [the gunman],” he said.

Jennifer Gonzalez

Jennifer Gonzalez, third from left. Courtesy The Pathway Home

Gonzalez was a clinical psychologist at The Pathway Home. Vasiti Ritova, a family friend, said she was even more devastated by the 29-year-old’s death because she was a newlywed.

Ritova said Gonzalez had only been married for a year and was planning on making a trip to Washington, D.C., this weekend to celebrate her first wedding anniversary.

Ritova, whose niece cares for Gonzales’ grandmother, says she would visit her grandmother every weekend, sing to her and give her baths.

Marjorie Morrison, the founder of a nonprofit organization known as PsychArmor, said Gonzales was “brilliant” and did amazing work with veterans with PTSD.