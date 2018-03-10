Suspect, 3 women found dead after hostages taken at Calif. veterans home

Fernando Juarez, 36, of Napa, from center, embraces his 22-year-old sister Vanessa Flores, from right, at the Veterans Home of California on March 9, 2018 in Yountville, Calif. Ben Margot / AP

Authorities received a call around 10:20 a.m. local time of shots fired inside the facility. Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Childs said earlier Friday.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Robert Nacke said negotiators were unable to make contact with the gunman throughout the day. He said Friday afternoon that authorities had not had any confirmed communication with the gunman or hostages since approximately 10:30 a.m. local time.

Larry Kramer told the Associated Press that his wife, Devereaux Smith, was at a party at the facility and told him over the phone that the gunman had quietly slipped into the room.

The Veterans Home of California is one of the largest veterans homes in the country.

Childs credited the initial responding Napa County sheriff’s deputy who exchanged gunfire with the suspect with saving the lives of others.

“We believe and we credit him with saving the lives of others in the area, by eliminating the ability for the suspect to go out and find further victims,” Childs said.

Childs said it was too early to say why the gunman took the three people hostage or whether they were chosen at random. He said it was unclear when they died and that the incident was still under investigation.

“Those killed were three wonderful and dedicated women who got up every morning to better the lives of veterans,” U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, who represents the area, said in a statement. “Tonight all our hearts are heavy.”

Police found the rental car the suspect is believed to have used parked near the building. A bomb-sniffing dog initially alerted on the vehicle but no bombs or explosives were found, Childs said.

The facility opened in 1884 and is home to about 1,000 residents,

according to CalVet — including veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Yountville and mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

“The hearts of the California highway patrol family go out those families that are grieving tonight, and I think I can speak on behalf of all law enforcement tonight: We express our deepest and most sincere condolences to the families,” Childs said.

California Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement that “Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and the entire community of Yountville.”

Brown said flags at the capitol will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.

A sheriff’s hostage negotiation team passes a California highway patrol checkpoint at the Veterans Home of California on March 9, 2018 in Yountville, Calif. Ben Margot / AP

California Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Vito Imbasciani

said in a statement that “We are devastated by today’s tragedy at our Home in Yountville,” expressed support for the victims’ families and thanked law enforcement for their response.

“Our hearts are heavy for the entire Yountville Veterans Home community and the families and friends who are grieving for those who died,” Imbasciani said.