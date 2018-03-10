South Koreans skeptical that Trump-Kim summit will deliver peace

Sohn Young Eui, a 60-year-old construction worker in Seoul, said the Korean Peninsula cannot afford another war. He thinks the onus is on the United States to broker peace between the North and the South. Bruce Harrison / for NBC News

“They are in charge of handling the Korean Peninsula issue, and if North Korea tries to do something with a nuclear weapon again, or try to trick [South Korea], they will really pay for it this time,” he said.

Trump isn’t the first sitting U.S. president to consider a meeting with a member of the Kim regime, but he would be the first to hold a meeting without a concrete framework of denuclearization.

In 2000, after a rare period of rapprochement between the north and the south, Kim Jong Il invited President Bill Clinton to visit North Korea. But Clinton, who was skeptical of Kim’s motivations and hesitant to legitimize the dictator by agreeing to a one-on-one, sent his secretary of state Madeline Albright instead.

Though her visit was successful, the Clinton administration was unable to strike a deal before President George W. Bush took office in 2001.

In the years since, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were also misled by North Korea to make concessions while Pyongyang continued to develop its nuclear weapons.

But some younger South Koreans expressed hope that the bombastic Trump might be the unknown variable that breaks this cycle.

Kwon Young Hoon, a 24-year-old college student, said he thinks efforts to broker peace could be different because the mercurial Kim approached Trump first.

“I view both as ‘strong men’ so, they are on a trial of strength,” he said. “However, I am sure that both sides do not want war. Therefore, having talks is the only way to solve problems they are facing now.”

Gu Seuli, 29, also agrees that these prospects of peace talks are better than continuing the escalating rhetoric between the two leaders.

“To be frank, we trust neither of them,” she said. “However, the efforts being made now to meet up and have dialogues, we view that point positively and an opportunity to make change.”