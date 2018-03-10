Ghost gear in world's oceans is having catastrophic effect

Mike Neill dives off the coast of Long Beach, California, in December 2017. Melanie Benscome and Mariana Keller

Around the globe, in places that people fish, the World Animal Protection report says ghost gear has the potential to wreak havoc.

In the Florida Keys, some 11 million traps could become lost over the next 60 years if current fishing levels continue. And in the northeast Atlantic, about 25,000 nets were recorded as lost in one of the deep water fisheries.

“Ghost gear undermines the viability of our fisheries too, as it catches and kills an enormous volume of seafood which would otherwise form part of the regular catch, in some cases worth millions of dollars depending on the fishery,” the report found.

There are no federal regulations or protocols for when fishing gear is lost. The report says leading seafood suppliers must step up to fix the problem, which is as simple as creating incentives to recycle gear instead of abandoning it as well as using biodegradable alternatives.

Neill said ghost gear divers such as himself can’t do it all on their own.

“We see the bones on the bottom after nets, we see the devastation and we see the little lives, the critters that we save,” he said. “We want the ocean to be prosperous and we want everybody to be able to go out and go fishing.”

Melanie Bencosme and Mariana Keller reported from Long Beach. Erik Ortiz reported from New York.