(NBC News) A Michigan mother is in custody after shooting her 17-year-old son in the back early Thursday morning.

The teen is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the teen was shot by his mother after he refused to go to school. He was running from his mother when she fired at least one shot through a pane of glass on their apartment door, striking her son in the back.

