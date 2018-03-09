Second Crawford Co. student charged in separate school shooting threat

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Crawford County High School Student is facing charges after threatening to shoot up the school Thursday, the second such case in a matter of weeks, according to police.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male student was taken into custody Friday morning, less than 24 hours after police received the call of the teen threatening the school.

The student is being charged with terroristic threats and disruption of a public school. He’s being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

This comes less than a month after a 17-year-old threatened to shoot up the school on Feb. 14, the day of the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida.