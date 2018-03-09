Perry leaders plan to move government offices

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is getting ready to move into a new City Hall.

The city says its finalizing a deal to take over an area of Perry’s Downtown Development District.

It will include the properties located at:

716 Carroll Street

718 Carroll Street

735 Main Street

741 Main Street

1002 Marion Street

1005 Marion Street

1006 Marion Street

The move is part of the City’s Strategic Plan and its goal to provide services to residents, businesses, and visitors.

The City says the design process of the new City Hall will begin once the deal is complete.