Perry leaders plan to move government offices

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is getting ready to move into a new City Hall.
The city says its finalizing a deal to take over an area of Perry’s Downtown Development District.
It will include the properties located at:
716 Carroll Street
718 Carroll Street
735 Main Street
741 Main Street
1002 Marion Street
1005 Marion Street
1006 Marion Street
The move is part of the City’s Strategic Plan and its goal to provide services to residents, businesses, and visitors.
The City says the design process of the new City Hall will begin once the deal is complete.