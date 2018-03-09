Macon Bacon baseball team reveals team mascot: “Kevin”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fans have spoken, and the Macon Bacon’s mascot’s name is Kevin.

Get it?

The team made the big reveal at the Boys & Girls Club on Anthony Road Friday. A short video played of a bacon strip mascot dancing to “Footloose” before president Todd Pund introduced the live mascot to the kids.

“We have a terrific relationship with our partner, the Boys and Girls Club,” Pund said. “They’re our partner this year and for the next four years, so it made sense to get them involved as we’ve done several things with them in the community already.

“It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t bring Kevin out to a group of kids.”

Kevin was chosen from thousands of fan submissions. Other finalists included “Chris P,” “Sizzle” and “Baconator.”

The Macon Bacon, a summer college baseball team, plays its first home game June 1 at Luther Williams Field. Get your seats at maconbaconbaseball.com.