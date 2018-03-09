GEICO raises more than $1 million for United Way of Central Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another year, another million dollar donation.

GEICIO raised $1,134,417.98 in its campaign for United Way of Central Georgia.

For the last 4 years, GEICO has asked associates to participate in its fundraiser to raise money for the organization.

This is their 5th year raising more than $1 million.

“It’s very exciting,” said Don Robinson, GEICO Regional Vice-President. “We’re so proud of our associates that not only do they do a great job for us doing this, but they do a great job giving back to the community.”

United Way presented GEICO with a plaque to thank the company for its generous contribution.

“We wanted to make sure that other than just coming out here and thanking them that we wanted to do something that truly showed our appreciation and the community’s appreciation,” said George McCanless. “So we started the Million Dollar Circle.”

United Way of Central Georgia will use the money in several ways, such as distributing it among the 30 partner agencies in the area and key initiatives, like as, Read United.

GEICO is United Way’s largest contributor in Middle Georgia.