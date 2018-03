MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Emery Hwy. Friday night.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the accident happened in front of the McDonalds on Emery Hwy. before 7 p.m.

The accident is under investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.