All candidates, positions on May ballot in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 15 people qualified the week of March 5 for the eight positions that are up for election on May 22 in Macon-Bibb.
Here’s a list of the candidates and positions, according to the Secretary of State’s Office:
Board of Education, At-Large Post 7:
- Daryl Morton (Incumbent)
Board of Education, At-Large Post 8:
- Lisa Garrett
- Wanda Smith West (Incumbent)
State Court Judge, To Succeed Jeffrey Hanson:
- Jeffrey Hanson
State Court Judge, To Succeed Jeffery O. Monroe:
- Jeffery O. Monroe
Civil/Magistrate Court Judge:
- Bill Shurling III
- Che Young
- Pam White Colbert
Macon Water Authority, At Large:
- Arnesica Varnado Holmes
- Samuel ‘Sam’ Hart (Incumbent)
Macon Water Authority, District 4
- Frank Patterson (Incumbent)
Macon Water Authority, District 1
- Anissa M. Jones
- Dorothy Black (Incumbent)
- Marshall Talley
