All candidates, positions on May ballot in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 15 people qualified the week of March 5 for the eight positions that are up for election on May 22 in Macon-Bibb.

Here’s a list of the candidates and positions, according to the Secretary of State’s Office:

Board of Education, At-Large Post 7: 

  • Daryl Morton (Incumbent)

Board of Education, At-Large Post 8:

  • Lisa Garrett
  • Wanda Smith West (Incumbent)

State Court Judge, To Succeed Jeffrey Hanson: 

  • Jeffrey Hanson

State Court Judge, To Succeed Jeffery O. Monroe: 

  • Jeffery O. Monroe

Civil/Magistrate Court Judge: 

  • Bill Shurling III
  • Che Young
  • Pam White Colbert

Macon Water Authority, At Large: 

  • Arnesica Varnado Holmes
  • Samuel ‘Sam’ Hart (Incumbent)

Macon Water Authority, District 4 

  • Frank Patterson (Incumbent)

Macon Water Authority, District 1

  • Anissa M. Jones
  • Dorothy Black (Incumbent)
  • Marshall Talley

You can read more about qualifying here.

 

 

