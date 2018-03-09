All candidates, positions on May ballot in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Almost 15 people qualified the week of March 5 for the eight positions that are up for election on May 22 in Macon-Bibb.

Here’s a list of the candidates and positions, according to the Secretary of State’s Office:

Board of Education, At-Large Post 7:

Daryl Morton (Incumbent)

Board of Education, At-Large Post 8:

Lisa Garrett

Wanda Smith West (Incumbent)

State Court Judge, To Succeed Jeffrey Hanson:

Jeffrey Hanson

State Court Judge, To Succeed Jeffery O. Monroe:

Jeffery O. Monroe

Civil/Magistrate Court Judge:

Bill Shurling III

Che Young

Pam White Colbert

Macon Water Authority, At Large:

Arnesica Varnado Holmes

Samuel ‘Sam’ Hart (Incumbent)

Macon Water Authority, District 4

Frank Patterson (Incumbent)

Macon Water Authority, District 1

Anissa M. Jones

Dorothy Black (Incumbent)

Marshall Talley

You can read more about qualifying here.