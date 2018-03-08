Senator from Macon supports resolution to legalize marijuana state-wide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Slowly but surely states across the nation are beginning to warm up to the idea of legalizing marijuana–including one lawmaker from Macon.

Senator David Lucas is one of six lawmakers from various areas supporting a resolution to legalize marijuana across the state.

Lucas co-sponsored Senate Resolution 614 which would ratify the state’s constitution and allow adults over the age of 21 to use marijuana for recreational purposes.

Though he says he isn’t an advocate of pot use, he wants to be apart of the decriminalization of the schedule 1 drug.

Tune in later tonight to find out why another lawmaker from Macon says he’s stayed away from anything dealing with recreational use of Marijuana.